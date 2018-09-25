Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Qiang Wang of China during their second round match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was stunned by local favorite Qiang Wang 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, in the second round of the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.

Wang maintained the form that saw her win the Guangzhou Open last week, her second WTA title this year.