Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Qiang Wang of China during their women's third round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Qiang Wang of China in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's third round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's Wang Qiang on Thursday defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the China Open in Beijing.

It took Wang an hour and 38 minutes to eliminate the No.7 seed and book a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals for the first time in her career.