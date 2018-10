Wang Qiang of China reacts during the semifinal match against Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain at the 2018 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jerome Favre

Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts during the semifinal match against Wang Qiang of China at the 2018 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jerome Favre

Sixth-seeded Wang Qiang of China rallied on Saturday to pull off a big upset against fourth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-5 to reach the Hong Kong Open final against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Despite Muguruza's 5-4 advantage in the decider, Wang won the last three games to seal her first career win against the Spaniard in two hours and 40 minutes.