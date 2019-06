Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) shoots as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) looks on during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game two between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) drives past Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (L) during the NBA Finals basketball game two between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) gets blocked by Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (L) of Australia during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game two between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (L) goes for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game two between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Andre Iguodala scored a three-pointer with under seven seconds remaining to seal a 109-104 victory on the road against the Toronto Raptors in game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The win leveled the best-of-seven series at 1-1, with Game 3 taking place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday.