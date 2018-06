Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds up three fingers and the Championship trophy during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland, Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James cut-out on the hood of a vehicle during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sprays champagne along the route during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. . EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) greets fans along the parade route during the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland, Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

A young Golden State Warriors fan plays in the confetti after the Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland, Championship Parade to honor the 2018 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in downtown Oakland, California, USA, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

More than a million people cheered for their team on the streets of Oakland Tuesday, where the Golden State Warriors players took part in a parade to celebrate their second consecutive NBA championship title, and the third in the last four years.

The Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the finals between the two teams, which they entered as champions of the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively.