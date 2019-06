Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (2-L) talks with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (R) and Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers (L) as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) walks by during NBA Finals practice at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks to the media during a press conference on practice day for the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson talks to the media during a press conference on practice day for the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) shoots while listening to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) during NBA Finals practice at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) talks with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (R) during NBA Finals practice at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, confirmed Tuesday that the team will be without Kevin Durant for Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Durant has been absent since injuring his calf during the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.