New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (L) tries to guard Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) during the third quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on May 6, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (L) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (C) to keep the path clear for Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) during the third quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on May 6, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) tries to get past New Orleans Pelicans forward E'Twaun Moore (R) during the second quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on May 6, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) follows New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) during the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on May 6, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (L) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) block New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (C) from making a shot while New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis watches (back) during the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on May 6, 2018.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points, took nine rebounds and led the Golden State Warriors to win at home against the New Orleans Pelicans 118-92 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

With this victory the Warriors have taken a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and Game 5 is set to be played on Tuesday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.