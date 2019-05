Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) dives for a loose ball between Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) and Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes of Australia (L) during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) scores between Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes of Australia (L) and Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) shoots a foul shot during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) goes to the basket during the NBA Western Conference Playoff semifinal game two between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (C) grabs rebound over Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (bottom) during the NBA Western Conference Playoff semifinal game two between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY SPORTS / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Back-to-back NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Tuesday again defeated the Houston Rockets to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinals of the Western Conference while the Milwaukee Bucks managed to draw level at 1-1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Small forward Kevin Durant with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists led the Warriors' attack as they defeated the Rockets 115-109 in the second game of the best-of-seven contest.