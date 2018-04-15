The Golden State Warriors began their bid to win a third NBA championship in four years with an easy 113-92 victory at home over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Game One of the Western Conference playoffs first round.
After enduring a lethargic end to the regular season, which saw them lose 10 of their last 17 games, the number 2-seed Warriors blew the seventh-seeded Spurs away in their post-season curtain raiser, despite being unable to call on their undisputed star Steph Curry, sidelined with a knee injury.