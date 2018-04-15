Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (C) gabs a rebound during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after shooting a three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) talks to teammate Klay Thompson (R) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (C) is covered by Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) and guard Klay Thompson (R) during the second half of the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) shoots a three-pointer over San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (R) during the second half of the Western Conference first round Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Golden State Warriors began their bid to win a third NBA championship in four years with an easy 113-92 victory at home over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Game One of the Western Conference playoffs first round.

After enduring a lethargic end to the regular season, which saw them lose 10 of their last 17 games, the number 2-seed Warriors blew the seventh-seeded Spurs away in their post-season curtain raiser, despite being unable to call on their undisputed star Steph Curry, sidelined with a knee injury.