Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (foreground) tries to get off a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica (background) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts after a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) rises for a lay-up during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Golden State Warriors warmed up for their much-anticipated contest this weekend against the Boston Celtics by rolling past the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves 126-113.

The Warriors (39-10) jumped out to a nine-point lead after one quarter and took a 12-point advantage at the intermission in a game whose outcome was never in doubt.