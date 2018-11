Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant (L) talks with teammate Draymond Green (R) during practice the day before game two of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green was handed a one-game suspension without pay on Tuesday for "conduct detrimental to the team", NBA.com reported.

Green had a heated exchange with teammate Kevin Durant after Green had failed to pass him the ball during the team's match against Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, which the Warriors lost 116-121 in overtime.