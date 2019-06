Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) steals the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (R) during the first half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain and Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (R) in action during the first half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (C) goes to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) defends during the first half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) drives down court as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) defends during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) slap hands after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday to win a dramatic game 5 and extend the NBA Finals series, which is finely poised at 3-2.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored clutch three-pointers with under two minutes on the clock during a 9-0 run to come back from six points down and quell a fourth quarter Toronto surge which had threatened to take the game and the title away from Golden State.