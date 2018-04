Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors puts on his shoes before an NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

Draymond Green (R) of the Golden State Warriors attempts to evade LaMarcus Aldridge (L) of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

San Antonio Spurs players sit on the bench in the closing minutes of an NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors shoots in the second half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors shoots in the second half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors again showed the depth of their talented squad to open up a three-game lead in their Western Conference first round playoff best-of-seven series against San Antonio on Thursday night.

After winning the opening two games on their home court in Oakland, the Warriors traveled to Texas looking to keep the pressure on a Spurs team that has suffered in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.