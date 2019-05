Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after his team defeated the Houston Rockets at the conclusion of the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal basketball game six between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors overcame the loss of star player Kevin Durant to defeat the Houston Rockets 118-112 in Game 6 of the Western conference semi-final on Friday and seal a 4-2 victory in the best-of-seven series.

With Durant absent after leaving game 5 in the third quarter with a calf injury, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, as well as a host of players from the Warriors bench, stepped up to eliminate the fourth-seeded Rockets for the third time in the past four years.