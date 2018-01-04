The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets both picked up victories ahead of their showdown on Thursday night, while the Boston Celtics sent a message with an easy victory over the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
The defending NBA champion Warriors (30-8) earned a tight 125-122 road victory Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center over the Dallas Mavericks thanks to the late-game heroics of superstar Stephen Curry, who has shown no sign of rust since returning from an 11-game injury absence.