Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) drives past defending Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) during second-quarter action of an NBA game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) attempts a shot against Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (L) in the first half of an NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (C) in the first half of an NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets both picked up victories ahead of their showdown on Thursday night, while the Boston Celtics sent a message with an easy victory over the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The defending NBA champion Warriors (30-8) earned a tight 125-122 road victory Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center over the Dallas Mavericks thanks to the late-game heroics of superstar Stephen Curry, who has shown no sign of rust since returning from an 11-game injury absence.