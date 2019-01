Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley (R) goes up for a lay-up while being defended by Golden State Warriors forwards Kevon Looney (C) and Kevin Durant (L) in the second half of an NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, on Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors extended their current winning streak to seven games with a 112-94 road victory here over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Superstar point guard Stephen Curry led the way on Friday night at Staples Center for the two-time defending NBA champions (32-14), who have taken over first place in the Western Conference standings with their recent strong run of form.