Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) celebrate after Thompson scored against the Houston Rockets with four seconds left during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) walks off the court with an injury after a play against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) goes to the basket while drawing a foul by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (foreground) during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (C) in action against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (top) reacts after Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored a three point shot against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Western Conference playoffs semifinal game five at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 104-99 in game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After a lackluster series so far, as well as a shaky first half littered with wayward shooting, Stephen Curry stepped up in Durant’s absence to finish the game with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.