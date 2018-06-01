Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C-L) goes to the basket for a dunk as Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (C-R) of Canada looks on in the first half of game one of the NBA Finals basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) defends in the second half of game one of the NBA Finals basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ / ASSOCIATED PRESS / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT