Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson talks to the media during practice before game three of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, USA, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) reacts after hitting a three point bucket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game six at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard Klay Thompson said Sunday that winning another title - the team's third consecutive one and fourth in five years - is the Golden State Warriors' main objective before the team leaves its current home at the Oracle Arena.

Thompson said that one of the team's main motivations was giving the fans at the Oracle one last NBA championship trophy, especially after enduring decades without success.