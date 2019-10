Washington Nationals players Anthony Rendon (L) and Ryan Zimmerman (R) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in the MLB 2019 World Series game seven at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Washington Nationals won its first ever World Series championship on Wednesday and will bring home its first title in 51 years after beating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7.

The win caps a remarkable turnaround for the Nationals and Puerto Rican manager Dave Martinez, who had led the team to 31 defeats in its opening 50 games of the season.