Washington Capitals player T.J. Oshie waves while holding his daughter Lyla Oshie during a Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

Fans cheer as the Washington Capitals with the Stanley Cup pass by during a victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (on bus), from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup as the pass in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture and the Washington Monument during a victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

The crowd fills the steps of The National Archives as the Washington Capitals pass by during a victory parade, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Brandon / POOL

Residents of Washington put aside their social and political differences Tuesday to unite downtown in a massive celebration of the city's first sports title since 1992, thanks to the National Hockey League champions Washington Capitals.

More than 100,000 people formed a long Capitals-red tide along Constitution Avenue, which runs north of the Capitol and past the Washington Monument.