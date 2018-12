Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (L) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) in action against Washington Wizards guard John Wall (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (L) in action against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) in action against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (C) in action against Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler (L) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards' All Star point guard John Wall, with his double-double of 40 points and 14 assists, led his team to a 128-110 victory over LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC.

Along with Wall, Bradley Beal also added a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds which helped the Wizards (12-8) to break their losing streak in the last four games.