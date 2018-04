Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks (L) in action against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington Wizards reserve guard Jodie Meeks has been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, NBA commissioner Adam Silver's office said in an official release Friday.

The suspension means Meeks will be forced to sit out the playoffs which begin on Saturday when the Washington Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors in Game One of the best-of-seven series.