Watford manager Javi Gracia ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Watford FC's head coach Javi Gracia signed a long-term contract with the English side until 2023, the club announced on the team's website Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Spanish coach was appointed to take the reins of Watford's first team on Jan 21, 2018, leading the Hornets to hold the 14th spot in the Premier League standings and rescuing the team from relegation to the lower tier.