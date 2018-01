Nigerian striker Isaac Success (L) of Granada kicks the ball during the Primera Division soccer match against Sporting Gijon played at Nuevo los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Andalusia, Spain on March 03, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL ANGEL MOLINA

English side Watford announced Wednesday the loan of Nigerian forward Isaac Success to Spain's Malaga for the remainder of the season.

For Success, the transaction on the final day of the winter transfer window marks a return to La Liga, where he played for Granada, after a disappointing 18 months in the Premier League.