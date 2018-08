Granada's Dimitri Foulquier (C) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Yuri Berchiche (R) during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Granada FC at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on April 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Javier Etxezarreta

Watford right back Dimitri Foulquier has joined La Liga side Getafe CF on loan for one season, the two clubs confirmed Thursday.

The 25-year-old French defender is set to return to the Spanish La Liga, having played for Granada CF from 2013 to 2017, appearing in more than 90 matches, scoring one goal and making four assists.