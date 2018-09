Watford manager Javi Gracia ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Watford's Spanish coach Javi Garcia on Friday received the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August after kicking off the season in auspicious fashion.

The Hornets won four Premier League matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, in August, and Tottenham Hotspur in September, to hold third spot in the league table on goal differential behind Liverpool, the leader, and second-placed Chelsea.