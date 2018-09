Watford manager Javi Gracia ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Watford's Javi Gracia was named Friday as Premier League Manager of the Month for August after the club began the season with four wins from four.

The Spaniard guided the Hornets to victories over Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace in August, and a win against Tottenham Hotspur in September.