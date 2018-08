Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka got a key win in his bid to return to the upper echelon of men's tennis, defeating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-4 in second-round action at the Western & Southern Open.

In a match-up of players who faced off in the US Open semi-finals two years ago (a contest the Swiss won en route to his third Grand Slam title), Wawrinka used powerful forehands and backhands to dictate play from the baseline here Wednesday night against the Japanese star.