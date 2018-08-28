Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018.

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returned in fine style to Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the 2016 US Open by defeating Bulgaria's 8th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5 on Monday.

After undergoing two surgeries on his left knee, Wawrinka returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since winning his third Grand Slam title and history repeated itself as he meted out a first round defeat for the second consecutive time to the current champion of the ATP finals in a Grand Slam tourney.