Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece their men's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament held at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on Sunday outlasted Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in a marathon French Open fourth-round clash that lasted five hours and nine minutes, the longest match at this year's edition of the second Grand Slam event of the season.

Four years after winning his lone Roland Garros trophy, Wawrinka had to dig deep to bring Tsitsipas's best French Open run to an end at Court Suzanne Lenglen.