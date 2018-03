Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka on Thursday announced that he will not compete in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open tournaments to rest his injured knee and prepare for the clay-court tournaments.

"They are both amazing events but coming back from a big surgery is complicated and after having played a few tournaments I have discussed with my team that it is best for me to build on the progress and go back to practice," said Wawrinka in a statement shared by the ATP website.