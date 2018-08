Vice President of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) Hector Pereira speaks during the openieng of the Baseball World Cup Under-15 at the Kenny Serracin stadium, in Chiriqui, Panama, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Chinese Taipei pitcher Kuan-Yu Chen in action during a match between Panama and Chinese Taipei of the World Cup Under 15 of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) at the Kenny Serracin stadium in Chiriqui, Panama, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A view of the Baseball World Cup Under-15 trophy at the Kenny Serracin stadium, in Chiriqui, Panama, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Vice president for the Americas of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Hector Pereira, Friday officially inaugurated the Baseball World Cup Under 15 at the Kenny Serracin stadium in the district of David in Panama.

Pereira, in the middle of a colorful inauguration act in which Panamanian folk culture was the highlight, said that "today in the Panamanian Province of Chiriqui I declare the fourth World Cup Under 15 open... Game Time!".