Tottenham Hotspur is gearing up to host an in-form Ajax in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, in which the London club will not be able to count on two of its top goalscorers, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Ajax's sprightly and youthful side has dazzled in the Champions League this season, felling giants like Real Madrid and Juventus to make it into the last four and heads to North London on Tuesday evening with the added advantage of having had four more days of rest than Spurs.