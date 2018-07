San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (L) tags out St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (R) in a steal attempt during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto winds up for a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko (L) heads home after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (R) of the Dominican Republic during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver winds up for a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Starter Luke Weaver pitched eight innings for just two hits and was supported by strong batting as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-2 at the AT&T Park in San Francisco on Thursday.

Weaver (5-7) allowed only two hits in his eight innings, including a two-run home run by Alen Hanson (6) in the bottom half of the sixth inning, and struck out seven hitters.