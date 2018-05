Webb Simpson (R) of the US greets Charl Schwartzel (L) of South Africa on the eighteenth hole after finishing the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US reacts after making a birdie on the seventeenth hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US on the sixteenth hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Danny Lee of New Zealand on the eighth hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the US on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Webb Simpson of the United States consolidated his lead on Saturday after the third day of the PGA Players Championship 2018, the fifth major of the season, with a score of 19-under 197, a seven-shot lead over Australia's Danny Lee.

Simpson ended the third round with four-under 68 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra, after hitting an eagle in the 11th hole, four birdies and two bogies, giving him a seven-stroke lead which takes him very close to his fifth win on the PGA circuit.