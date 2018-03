A view of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after snow falling that led to the suspension of the third day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Montmelo, Barcelona, Feb. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/Alejandro Garcia

The second four-day test period of the Formula One pre-season kicked off on Tuesday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ahead of the season-opening 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix later this month.

The day's first red flag came a little over an hour into the testing, when Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne's McLaren MCL33 car stopped on the track near the end of the pit straight.