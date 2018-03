Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein celebrates her victory during the flower ceremony in the finish area of the women's Super-G race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland as third, Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein as the winner and Anna Veith of Austria as third, fom left, celebrate ahead of the flower ceremony in the finish area of the women's Super-G race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein in action during the women's Super-G race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein on Saturday moved into the top spot on the Super-G leaderboard after winning at Crans-Montana, the second-to-last event in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season.

A bronze medalist in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Weirather recorded a time of 1:02.17, and her win gives her a 46-point lead over her closest rival, Lara Gut of Switzerland.