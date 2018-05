Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal FC in Huddersfield, Britain, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUI VIEIRA

Arsenal's departing boss Arsene Wenger revealed Thursday that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could have played together for the Gunners.

Wenger, who last weekend coached his last Arsenal match after 22 years, tried to sign both stars in 2003, but Ronaldo decided instead to play for Manchester United and Messi decided not to leave Barcelona.