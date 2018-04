Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny celebrates scoring the 6-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Arsenal FC and Bate Borisov in London, England, on Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal's French head coach Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday that while Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny is likely to return in time to play for Egypt in the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia, it will be difficult for Elneny to perform again this season with the Gunners.

Elneny, a key part of the French coach's team, was removed from the pitch on a stretcher during Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham, and medical tests confirmed that Elneny's left ankle ligaments were damaged.