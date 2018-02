Arsenal's head coach Arsene Wenger (L) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Britain, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE file/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger on Friday said he was not completely satisfied with the Premier League's transfer window, despite signing French winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a record deal.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of their Premier League match against Everton, Wenger added the squad had some weaknesses they have to deal with.