Frankfurt's Marius Wolf (front) after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic scores the 1-1 tally during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, on April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Bremen's Max Kruse (L) and Zlatko Junuzovic (R) after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, ON April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Werder Bremen's winning streak continued on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 28th round of Bundesliga soccer action.

Werder Bremen took the lead in the 28th minute thanks to a tally by Austria's Zlatko Junuzovic, while Eintracht's Luka Jovic drew level in the 53rd minute.