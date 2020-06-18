Leipzig's Timo Werner in action during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leipzig, Germany, 31 October 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/FILIP SINGER

Germany forward Timo Werner has officially signed for English Premier League club Chelsea after the London club met his 53-million-euro ($59.5m) buyout clause set by RB Leipzig, where he had a contract until 2023.