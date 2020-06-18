Germany forward Timo Werner has officially signed for English Premier League club Chelsea after the London club met his 53-million-euro ($59.5m) buyout clause set by RB Leipzig, where he had a contract until 2023.
Leipzig's Timo Werner in action during the German DFB Cup second round soccer match between RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leipzig, Germany, 31 October 2018. EFE/EPA/FILE/FILIP SINGER
