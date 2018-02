Chelsea's Pedro jumps over WBA's Kieran Gibbs during a Barclays Premier League game between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge London, UK, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEAN DEMPSEY

The directors of West Bromwich Albion announced Tuesday the dismissal of club Chairman John Williams and CEO Martin Goodman as the team remains mired in last place in the Premier League.

Williams was named chairman in 2016, shortly after the club was purchased by Chinese billionaire Guochuan Lai.