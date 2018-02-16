Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) fights for the ball with WBA's Gareth Barry during a Barclays Premier League game between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge London, Britain, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEAN DEMPSEY

The four West Bromwich Albion players who made off with an unoccupied taxi during the team's recent visit to Barcelona came forward on Friday to reveal their identities and apologizing for their actions.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologize to our teammates, the Head Coach, the Club and especially the supporters for the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity," Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill said in a statement posted on the West Brom Web site.