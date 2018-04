Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

West Bromwich's Jay Rodriguez (2-L) scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

West Bromwich's Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

West Bromwich Albion on Sunday defeated Manchester United 1-0, thus proclaiming Manchester City as the Premier League champions.

Bromwich, the bottom team in the Premier League table, earned their first win since Jan. 13 on a shot from Jay Rodriguez that got past goalkeeper David De Gea in the 73rd minute.