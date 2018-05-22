Manuel Pellegrini on Tuesday was named West Ham's new manager, replacing David Moyes, the English club confirmed.
The 64-year-old Chilean has signed a three-year contract with West Ham, leaving the Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.
Manchetser City coach Manuel Pellegrini during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, Britain, May 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DIMITRIS LEGAKIS
