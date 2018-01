West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (R) in action against Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Bournemouth FC at the London Stadium in London, Britain, 21 August 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has been suspended for six matches after he spat at an opposing player during last weekend's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wigan, England's Football Association said Monday.

The 24-year-old Frenchman spit at Wigan's Nick Powell in the 49th minute of Saturday's contest and was sent off with a straight red card.