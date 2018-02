West Ham United Pedro Obiang (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspurs and West Ham United at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, on Jan. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to treat a right knee injury suffered late last month, the English club reported on Tuesday.

Obiang, 25, has "undergone a successful operation," but he will not be able to play in the 2017-18 season, reported the head of medical services in the East London side, Gary Lewin.