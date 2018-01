West Ham's Diafra Sakho (L) vies for the ball with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (hidden) during a English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho has joined the French Ligue 1 club Rennes from West Ham, the Premier League side announced on Monday without disclosing the transfer fee.

During his three and a half seasons in West Ham, the 28-year-old played 71 matches, netting 24 goals.